iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

