iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 710,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.