iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of EWJV opened at $27.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

