iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after acquiring an additional 806,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $346.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average of $402.88. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

