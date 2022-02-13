iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

