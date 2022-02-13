iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lessened by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,271 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $74,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,158,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 237,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $263.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.21. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

