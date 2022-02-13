Isoray, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Isoray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

ISR stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Isoray by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Isoray by 4,807.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Isoray by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Isoray by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

