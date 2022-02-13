iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,800 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the January 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other iSpecimen news, CFO Tracy Curley bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,334,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of iSpecimen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ISPC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 244,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,407. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

