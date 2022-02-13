J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in January

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.37.

JSAIY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 12,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,687. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

