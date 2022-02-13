Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) versus Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Project Angel Parent and Jacada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Project Angel Parent 0 4 6 0 2.60 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Project Angel Parent presently has a consensus price target of $29.61, indicating a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Project Angel Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Project Angel Parent is more favorable than Jacada.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Project Angel Parent and Jacada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Project Angel Parent $199.34 million 7.74 $9.15 million N/A N/A Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Project Angel Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Jacada.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Project Angel Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Project Angel Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Project Angel Parent and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Project Angel Parent -4.22% -8.00% -1.00% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Project Angel Parent beats Jacada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.