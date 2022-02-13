Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) PT Raised to $204.00 at DA Davidson

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.43.

JKHY opened at $167.41 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $143.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

