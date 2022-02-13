Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 103.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 679,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,212,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,717,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.58 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

