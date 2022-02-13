Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,956 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,055,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after buying an additional 169,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,050,000 after buying an additional 96,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $227.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.84 and a one year high of $266.44.

