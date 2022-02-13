Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 4,078 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

VRM stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

