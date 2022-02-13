Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NIKE by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.
In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
