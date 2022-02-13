Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Shares of TDOC opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.