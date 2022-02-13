Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,149 Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Latch were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth $44,244,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $57,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $26,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $5.75 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latch Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

