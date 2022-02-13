Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after buying an additional 674,724 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,724.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 326,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 315,308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 239,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.