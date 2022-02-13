Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.42) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.49) price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.41). The stock has a market cap of £423.32 million and a P/E ratio of -9.01.

In related news, insider Dan Young sold 738,340 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.10), for a total value of £598,055.40 ($808,729.41).

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

