Jane Vessey Purchases 13,000 Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Jane Vessey acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($13,184.58).

Shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock opened at GBX 74.18 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($1.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.29. The stock has a market cap of £71.20 million and a PE ratio of -46.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ground Rents Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.48%.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

