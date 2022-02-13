Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 337.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.