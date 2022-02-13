Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FMC Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

Shares of FMC opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.19. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

