Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 663,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

