Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

JRSH stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

