Jetcoin Achieves Market Cap of $307,787.34 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $307,787.34 and $81,328.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

