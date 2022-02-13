JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.8-61.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.90 million.JFrog also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.01)-0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.13.

JFrog stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,667. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JFrog by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

