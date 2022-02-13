Jobchain (JOB) Price Tops $0.0006

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.05 million and $48,867.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

