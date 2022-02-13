JOE Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002768 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $195.43 million and $14.86 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00044220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.39 or 0.06769005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.75 or 1.00089894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048924 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 168,089,193 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

