JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 870

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.49) to GBX 870 ($11.76) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BDEV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.95) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 815.67 ($11.03).

BDEV opened at GBX 625.60 ($8.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 689.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 689.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,669.75). Also, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

