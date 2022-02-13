JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,615,139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

