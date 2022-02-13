JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,747,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,931,000 after acquiring an additional 106,907 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.00 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

