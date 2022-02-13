JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 395 ($5.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.73) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.49) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.73) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.54) to GBX 420 ($5.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.48).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 322.40 ($4.36) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 311.60 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.16). The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 348.30.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

