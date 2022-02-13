Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given New GBX 5,119 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,285 ($84.99) to GBX 5,119 ($69.22) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,130 ($96.42) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,577.18 ($115.99).

JET opened at GBX 3,203 ($43.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -10.14. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 3,203 ($43.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,097 ($109.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,845.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

