Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.88

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 125142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

