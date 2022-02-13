Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.88

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 125142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
Several research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.07) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.29.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.