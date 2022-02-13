KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

