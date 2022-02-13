Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Earnings Results

Kellogg (NYSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.080-$4.120 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.

NYSE:K opened at $63.85 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

