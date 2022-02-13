KeyCorp Cuts TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target to $40.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.49.

TuSimple stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TuSimple by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 343,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth $4,302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 82,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

