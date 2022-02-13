KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Assets Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:AAT opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,628 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $99,969.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,750 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.