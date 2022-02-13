KeyFi (KEYFI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68,110.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $999,905.41 and $68,110.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.73 or 0.06775007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.10 or 0.99763656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00048921 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

