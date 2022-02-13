Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $3,832,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kforce by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

