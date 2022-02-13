Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 459.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,794. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

