Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Insider Sells £675,000 in Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.07), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($912,778.90).

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 360 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. Knights Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 351 ($4.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 472 ($6.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 400.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 408.25. The company has a market cap of £302.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74.

Get Knights Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.69).

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.