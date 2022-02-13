Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,124 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kohl’s worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,582,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 119,551 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 63.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 205,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,436,000 after buying an additional 217,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.77.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

