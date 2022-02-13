Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.77.

NYSE:KSS opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 535,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

