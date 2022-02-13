Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Down 79.5% in January

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KRKNF remained flat at $$0.27 on Friday. 30,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,769. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.93.
About Kraken Robotics
