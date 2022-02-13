Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($137.93) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRN. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($150.57) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($139.08) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($134.48) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($118.39) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($79.31) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.38 ($116.52).

KRN stock opened at €88.80 ($102.07) on Thursday. Krones has a 1 year low of €64.30 ($73.91) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($114.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.47.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

