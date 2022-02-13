Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY22 guidance to $17.25-$21.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $17.250-$21.250 EPS.

LH traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.26. 1,709,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,109. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.68.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.40.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.