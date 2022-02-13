Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $344.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.16.

LH stock opened at $276.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.50 and its 200 day moving average is $289.68. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

