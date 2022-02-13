Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Buys $44,000.00 in Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LCI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 200.86% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCI. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 859.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 859,094 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 866.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 182,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

