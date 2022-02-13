Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Buys $44,000.00 in Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of LCI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $7.28.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 200.86% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
LCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Lannett
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
