LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €71.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($82.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($74.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($97.70) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($98.85) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.86) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($78.16) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ETR:LXS traded down €0.28 ($0.32) during trading on Thursday, hitting €53.58 ($61.59). 182,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.62. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €50.46 ($58.00) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($77.45).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

